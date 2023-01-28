First Warning Forecast | Nice start to weekend

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The work week finished on a decent note as afternoon sunshine replaced the morning light snow on Friday. More sunshine will be seen for the start of the weekend with comfortable temperatures, but then a chilly rain moves in on Sunday. However, no wintry precipitation is expected. For next week, several systems look to pass, and it will be a fine line between rain and wintry precipitation. While some snow may creep into the forecast, the chance for any appreciable accumulations is looking low overall.

Saturday morning starts with patchy clouds and temperatures in the mid to upper 30s.

The morning cloud cover thins out for decent sunshine Saturday afternoon as high temperatures reach the mid 50s along with a breeze.

Saturday evening stays mostly clear early on, then clouds start increasing towards midnight. Temperatures fall to the low 40s by this time.

Clouds continue to increase Saturday night, with rain showers pushing in. Low temperatures fall to the upper 30s.

On Sunday, expect a widespread and steady rain for the morning hours. For the afternoon, the rain tapers to patchy drizzle as clouds remain. High temperatures only reach the mid 40s.

Monday stays mostly cloudy with a few showers possible. High temperatures rise to near 50 degrees.

There is the chance for snow showers Tuesday morning, followed by a drier afternoon as clouds linger. A cold day is in store with temperatures staying in the 30s.

Snow showers may get close by again on Wednesday morning, otherwise the day will be mostly cloudy with afternoon highs near 40 degrees.

Thursday sees a mostly cloudy sky with rain and snow showers possible. High temperatures rise to near 40 degrees.

Expect a partly cloudy sky on Friday with high temperatures in the mid 30s.

