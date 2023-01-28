Police department mourns the loss of K9 Officer

Sergeant K9 Gold began his career with the Pike County Sheriff’s Office in 2013 and transferred...
Sergeant K9 Gold began his career with the Pike County Sheriff’s Office in 2013 and transferred to the Waverly Police Department in 2016.(Waverly Police Department)
By Kimberly Keagy
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 3:38 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAVERLY, Ohio. (WSAZ) -A police department is mourning the loss of Sergeant K9 Gold.

Gold was an eleven-year-old Belgian Malinois who passed at a vet’s office on Saturday morning, surrounded by his handler, Sergeant Taylor, family, and Chief Winfield.

Sergeant K9 Gold began his career with the Pike County Sheriff’s Office in 2013 and transferred to the Waverly Police Department in 2016.

The Waverly Police Department said he was born in France on October 27th, 2011

Sergeant K9 Gold, throughout his career, assisted multiple agencies, countless drug seizures, evidence location, and apprehensions of fleeing suspects, according to the Waverley Police Department.

Sergeant K9 Gold’s cruiser will remain parked in front of the Waverly Police Department on Monday, January 30th allowing the community to pay their respects, according to officers with the Waverly Police Department.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hot Cup Coffee Shop
State Police search Logan coffee shop
Crash
One taken to hospital after multi-vehicle crash
The building houses the mayor's court and police station.
Officer resigns after videos surface of unauthorized party in village building
Police | DUI driver crashes into cars with child in car
Traffic delays near 17th Street bridge
Accident, icy conditions causing significant traffic delays in Lawrence County, Ohio

Latest News

Saturday Morning 1/28/23 A block
Saturday Morning 1/28/23 A block
WSAZ Saturday Morning Forecast - Jan 28
Andy's Saturday Morning Forecast - Jan 28
From left to right: Malik Hawk (arrested), Lawrence Foye (arrested), Damarquis Patterson...
Three of four suspects arrested in murder case
First Warning Forecast
First Warning Forecast