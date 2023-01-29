I64 WB lanes reopened after crash

Image depicting traffic cones
Image depicting traffic cones(MGN Online)
By Kimberly Keagy
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 3:27 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
UPDATE 1/29/30 @ 3:30 P.M.

NITRO, W.Va. (WSAZ)- All lanes of I64 WB are reopened after a crash Sunday afternoon.

NITRO, W.Va. (WSAZ) -A single-vehicle crash shut down all westbound lanes of I-64 on Sunday.

Dispatchers tell WSAZ.com there was a single-vehicle crash that happened near the 45-mile marker just after the Nitro exit just before 3 o’clock.

First responders are working to remove the debris from the roadway.

Drivers should expect delays when traveling through the area.

