I64 WB lanes reopened after crash

UPDATE 1/29/30 @ 3:30 P.M.

NITRO, W.Va. (WSAZ)- All lanes of I64 WB are reopened after a crash Sunday afternoon.

NITRO, W.Va. (WSAZ) -A single-vehicle crash shut down all westbound lanes of I-64 on Sunday.

Dispatchers tell WSAZ.com there was a single-vehicle crash that happened near the 45-mile marker just after the Nitro exit just before 3 o’clock.

First responders are working to remove the debris from the roadway.

Drivers should expect delays when traveling through the area.

Keep checking the WSAZ app.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.