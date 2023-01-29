First Warning Forecast | Feeling like winter as January comes to close

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Sunday morning’s rain exited, leaving clouds and a chill in its wake. Even chillier temperatures are expected by Monday evening behind a cold front that crosses. This front will then stall out south of the region for the remainder of the work week and put West Virginia, Ohio, and Kentucky on a boundary in which several systems can cross. How far north these systems make it will be critical in determining which areas see precipitation, and if so, what type. Finally, drier weather looks to arrive by the start of the weekend with temperatures moderating towards the end.

Sunday evening stays cloudy but dry as temperatures stay fairly steady in the mid 40s.

Expect a continued cloudy sky Sunday evening as low temperatures only fall to the low 40s. A couple rain showers may cross towards dawn.

Monday will be cloudy with scattered showers. A front begins crossing the area from west to east throughout the day. Therefore, high temperatures only reach the 40s in Ohio and northeastern Kentucky but will top out in the low to mid 50s across the rest of the region. Colder temperatures settle in area-wide by sunset behind the front.

The forecast gets tricky Monday night into Tuesday morning as a wave of precipitation approaches. Snow, sleet, and freezing rain are all possible as low temperatures fall to the mid to upper 20s. While precipitation will be light, this may impact travel, including the Tuesday morning commute.

Tuesday afternoon turns drier but stays cloudy. A cold day is in store with temperatures only making to the mid 30s.

Tuesday night into Wednesday morning may again see a round of precipitation, though falling as mainly snow. Right now, southeastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia are favored, but any northward shift will be closely monitored. Low temperatures fall to the 20s.

Wednesday afternoon sees breaks in the overcast as highs near the 40-degrees mark.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy with rain showers, mainly across southern parts of the region. High temperatures rise to the mid 40s.

Expect a partly cloudy sky on Friday with high temperatures in the mid 30s.

Saturday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the mid 30s.

Sunday turns partly cloudy with high temperatures in the mid 40s.

