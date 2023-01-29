Herd goes triple digits against Georgia State

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Marshall men’s basketball team recovered nicely from their Thursday night double overtime loss as they scored triple digits against Georgia State at the Henderson Center Saturday night. The final score was 103-65 with six Marshall players scoring in double figures. Andrew Taylor had 20 points with Obinna Anochil-Killen and Taevion Kinsey adding 18 points each. Micah Handlogten, Kamdyn Curfman and Jacob Conner combined for 32 points as the Herd shot a blistering 56% from the field and made 11 three pointers.

They improve to 18-5 on the year and 7-3 in Sun Belt play and hit the road for four straight conference games beginning on February 4th at Louisiana. Their next home game is February 16th when they host Georgia Southern.

