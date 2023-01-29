Religions express unity amid global violence

By Julia Sandor
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 10:12 PM EST
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -Imam Gilani is the first Imam in Jessamine County.

One part of his job is spreading words of kindness and unity throughout the community.

“We stand against the aggression,” Imam Irshad Gilani said.

After the attacks in Jerusalem on Friday and Saturday moments of silence and candlelit vigils were held for those who lost their lives.

Imam Gilani says regardless of religion, everyone is human and should be treated as equals.

“I make myself be family member of that person on the humanitarian basis. Our creator is one, regardless of Christian, Jewish, Muslim, Hindu, Sikh, atheist, they are all my brothers and sisters because the creator created us as a human being,” Imam Gilani said.

Rabbi Litvin, with Chabad of the Bluegrass, said having the support from others in the community means a lot, but these attacks are becoming too common.

“Seeing the chilling video of a terrorist hiding behind a car, a young person who was raised to believe this is the greatest way to serve our God, is horrifying.” Rabbi Litvin said.

He said we need to talk about antisemitism and spread awareness.

“When things of this nature happen in Jerusalem, in Pakistan, in Afghanistan, I have the same pain in my heart. Somebody who belongs to me as a creation of God is getting hurt and this needs to be stopped,” Imam Gilani.

Rabbi Litvin wants people to feel safe and welcomed in the community.

