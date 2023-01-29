Student found deceased on college campus
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 5:01 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -A Marshall University student was found deceased Sunday morning.
The student was found deceased from presumed medical issues early Sunday morning in one of the campus residence halls, said a spokesperson for Marshall University.
According to Marshall University Police Department, no foul play or substance use is suspected.
At this time, the student’s identity is not being released.
