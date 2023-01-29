Student found deceased on college campus

Marshall University
Marshall University
By Kimberly Keagy
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 5:01 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -A Marshall University student was found deceased Sunday morning.

The student was found deceased from presumed medical issues early Sunday morning in one of the campus residence halls, said a spokesperson for Marshall University.

According to Marshall University Police Department, no foul play or substance use is suspected.

At this time, the student’s identity is not being released.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left to right: Malik Hawk (arrested), Lawrence Foye (arrested), Damarquis Patterson...
Three of four suspects arrested in murder case
Detectives with the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office have identified the woman as Colleen Audrey...
Former Portsmouth woman identified as victim in 52 year-old cold case
Anthony Stuckey, 37, faces charges of driving while intoxicated and 15 counts of endangering...
School bus driver charged with DWI after crashing into home
Crash
One taken to hospital after multi-vehicle crash
Police say multiple people have died in a crash on Saturday in New York.
Police: 6 killed in ‘gruesome’ head-on crash

Latest News

Image depicting traffic cones
I64 WB lanes reopened after crash
New police station to help train officers across West Virginia
New police station to help train officers across West Virginia
WSAZ Saturday Night Forecast - Jan 28
Andy's Saturday Night Forecast - Jan 28
MU BEATS GA STATE
MU BEATS GA STATE