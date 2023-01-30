Argument over stolen property ends in deadly shooting, investigators say

Zachary Trace Garvin-Ward, 21, Birch River was arrested and charged with murder.
Zachary Trace Garvin-Ward, 21, Birch River was arrested and charged with murder.(Central Regional Jail)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 12:06 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CLAY COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man is behind bars after police say he pulled out a gun and shot a man during an argument.

According to a criminal complaint, the shooting happened just before 530 p.m. on Jan. 28, 2023, on Youngs Monument Road in the Dille community of Clay County.

Zachary Trace Garvin-Ward, 21, Birch River was arrested and charged with murder.

Investigators say Garvin-Ward is accused of firing one shot from a handgun, striking the victim, Cory Tyler Garvin-Ward, in the chest.

Cory was later pronounced dead.

Investigators believe the shooting was over stolen property, according to the criminal complaint.

Further information has not been released.

