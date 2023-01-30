Chiefs top Cincinnati in AFC Championship

The Kansas City Chiefs kick a field goal to beat the Cincinnati Bengals 20-23 for the AFC...
The Kansas City Chiefs kick a field goal to beat the Cincinnati Bengals 20-23 for the AFC Championship at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri Sunday January 29, 2023.(Sam Greene/The Enquirer)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 10:19 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Patrick Mahomes scrambled for a first down on his badly sprained right ankle and then was shoved late out of bounds by Joseph Ossai, giving Harrison Butker a chance to kick a 45-yard field goal with 3 seconds left that gave the Kansas City Chiefs a 23-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC title game. The Chiefs finally beat the Bengals after three straight losses, including a three-point overtime defeat in last year’s conference championship game. They advanced to play the Philadelphia Eagles in their third Super Bowl in four years.

