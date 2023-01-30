Church provides monetary donations for residents displaced by apartment fire

Church helps victims displaced by fire
Church helps victims displaced by fire
By Alex Jackson
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 10:58 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -It’s been four days since some in our community lost everything they had in the Regal Apartments fire in Charleston.

A church in South Charleston is now doing what they can to help.

Rick Pursley, pastor at Genesis Fellowship, said seeing the destruction was gut wrenching, and his church wanted to help any way they could.

“If we can help in a small way, I think we certainly reflect what Christ would have us to do as Christians,” Pursley said.

A special offering held on Sunday will go towards helping those displaced.

“We wanted to start where the most immediate need was, and that is monetary.. Where they know their needs better then we do as far as what they need to replace,” Pursley said.

If you want to make a non-monetary donation such as clothing, phone charges, toiletry items, or other supplies, drop them off at Mountain Mission located at 1620 Seventh Avenue in Charleston.

Monetary donations should be made to United Way of Central WV. Officials say when making the donation write Regal Apartment fire in the donor notes.

For previous coverage click here.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marshall University
Student found deceased on college campus
Image depicting traffic cones
I64 WB lanes reopened after crash
Detectives with the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office have identified the woman as Colleen Audrey...
Former Portsmouth woman identified as victim in 52 year-old cold case
Police say multiple people have died in a crash on Saturday in New York.
Police: 6 killed in ‘gruesome’ head-on crash
Maui firefighter critically injured after being sucked into storm drain during heavy rains
Firefighter sucked into storm drain and swept to sea, officials say

Latest News

The Kansas City Chiefs kick a field goal to beat the Cincinnati Bengals 20-23 for the AFC...
Chiefs top Cincinnati in AFC Championship
Minor arrested after alleged threat at Jackson County School
WSAZ Wrestling
WSAZ Wrestling
WSAZ Sunday Evening Forecast - Jan 29
Andy's Sunday Evening Forecast - Jan 29