Church provides monetary donations for residents displaced by apartment fire

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -It’s been four days since some in our community lost everything they had in the Regal Apartments fire in Charleston.

A church in South Charleston is now doing what they can to help.

Rick Pursley, pastor at Genesis Fellowship, said seeing the destruction was gut wrenching, and his church wanted to help any way they could.

“If we can help in a small way, I think we certainly reflect what Christ would have us to do as Christians,” Pursley said.

A special offering held on Sunday will go towards helping those displaced.

“We wanted to start where the most immediate need was, and that is monetary.. Where they know their needs better then we do as far as what they need to replace,” Pursley said.

If you want to make a non-monetary donation such as clothing, phone charges, toiletry items, or other supplies, drop them off at Mountain Mission located at 1620 Seventh Avenue in Charleston.

Monetary donations should be made to United Way of Central WV. Officials say when making the donation write Regal Apartment fire in the donor notes.

