Deputies search for man accused of using stolen debit card

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Kanawha County Sheriff’s deputies are working to identify a man seen on surveillance video using a stolen debit card.

According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to Walmart on Warrior Way in Quincy on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, over a stolen wallet.

The owner of the wallet learned through a Facebook post that his wallet had been turned over to management at Walmart, deputies say.

Before the victim arrived to claim his wallet, deputies say an unidentified man showed up at Walmart to claim the wallet as his own and made a purchase using the debit card.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office.

