Family displaced after car crashes into home

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A family is living out of a hotel after a car crashed into their home.

The family said it happened around 1 a.m. Saturday in Proctorville, Ohio.

Brad Curtis said being displaced and living in a hotel has put strain on his family.

“All of the stuff we need is inside these walls ... and we can’t go in and get it. As it stands, we’re kind of homeless,” Curtis said.

The family says they are very grateful this situation did not end worse.

“The tire tracks were actually pointing towards my daughter’s room, so if he would have went like eight to ten feet over to the left, it would’ve went straight through her room,” Curtis said.

Grace Curtis said the support her family has received from others makes them very grateful.

“The outpouring of the community has just helped us more than we could ever ask for,” Curtis said.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said the driver has been charged with failure to control.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.