Fatal crash reported in Salt Rock

(KWTX)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 10:56 AM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man died during an accident in Salt Rock, West Virginia over the weekend.

The accident happened Saturday.

Investigators believe Daren T. Ovitt, 53, of Salt Rock, suffered a medical emergency and crashed.

No other vehicles were involved in the accident.

Further information has not been released.

