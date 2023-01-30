Fatal crash reported in Salt Rock

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man died during an accident in Salt Rock, West Virginia over the weekend.

The accident happened Saturday.

Investigators believe Daren T. Ovitt, 53, of Salt Rock, suffered a medical emergency and crashed.

No other vehicles were involved in the accident.

Further information has not been released.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.