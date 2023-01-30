Former Herd star to play in Super Bowl LVII

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -A former Marshall star has completed his journey as a walk on, to Super Bowl LVII.

Kansas City Chiefs’ defensive back Nazeeh Johnson will accompany Kansas City to Arizona in hopes of winning the Super Bowl when they take on the Philadelphia Eagles. Johnson is a former star for the Thundering Herd who was drafted in the 7th round of the 2022 NFL draft by Kansas City. He immediately became a mainstay on special teams for the Chiefs and celebrated with his teammates at Arrowhead Stadium after Sunday night’s win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

We talked to him Monday afternoon to get his reaction.

Here’s our report from the 6 o’clock sports.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.