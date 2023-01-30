Gov. Beshear makes stop in our region

ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is making a stop in our region Monday afternoon.

The governor will be stopping at Highlands Museum and Discovery Center in Ashland. He will give a presentation to various agencies. The governor is expected to present a check to local officials, but there’s no word at this time who will be receiving the check.

Gov. Beshear is expected to announce grants for tourism marketing and quality of life improvements. The funding comes from the American Rescue Plan and the non-profit Assistance Fund, according to a news release.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.