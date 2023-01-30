Gov. Beshear makes stop in our region

Gov. Beshear at Highlands Museum and Discovery Center
Gov. Beshear at Highlands Museum and Discovery Center(WSAZ)
By Andrew Colegrove
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 2:55 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is making a stop in our region Monday afternoon.

The governor will be stopping at Highlands Museum and Discovery Center in Ashland. He will give a presentation to various agencies. The governor is expected to present a check to local officials, but there’s no word at this time who will be receiving the check.

Gov. Beshear is expected to announce grants for tourism marketing and quality of life improvements. The funding comes from the American Rescue Plan and the non-profit Assistance Fund, according to a news release.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marshall University
Student found deceased on college campus
Image depicting traffic cones
I64 WB lanes reopened after crash
Detectives with the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office have identified the woman as Colleen Audrey...
Former Portsmouth woman identified as victim in 52 year-old cold case
Minor arrested after alleged threat at Jackson County School
Police say multiple people have died in a crash on Saturday in New York.
Police: 6 killed in ‘gruesome’ head-on crash

Latest News

Anthony Brenner will now serve as the Wellston mayor.
New Wellston mayor named
'Quantum Leap' returns with new episode tonight
‘Quantum Leap’ returns with new episode tonight
Cervical Cancer Awareness Month with King's Daughters
Cervical Cancer Awareness Month with King’s Daughters
Bookmark Monday | Mick & Moira & Brad
Bookmark Monday | Mick & Moira & Brad