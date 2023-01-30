Elderly man located after walking away from home

MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) – According to the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office, Clinton Dinguss has been located and is safe.

MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) – An elderly man that family members say has PTSD and is in the early stages of dementia has been reported missing to the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the sheriff’s office, Clinton Dinguss, 73, left his home on Sunday, Jan. 29 around 5:00 p.m. after he had an argument with a family member.

Dinguss went missing from his home along Titus Road and was last seen on Sunday evening on Leading Creek Road.

Deputies report Clinton packed a bag of clothes and took his medication with him. However, family members told deputies he left the bag of clothing on the front porch.

He was last seen wearing a RealTree brand camouflage jacket, blue jeans, and slip-on tennis shoes.

Deputies have combed the community and deployed a drone in the search area.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact 911.

Further information has not been released.

