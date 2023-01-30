New fire chief named in Charleston

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Charleston Fire Department has a new fire chief.

Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin has named Craig Matthews as the chief of the Charleston Fire Department, according to a news release from the city.

Chief Matthews joined the department in 1997 and has served as a battalion chief, shift commander and has worked with fire suppression and emergency medical units.

“I am eager to continue leading the Charleston Fire Department in providing the citizens and visitors of our City with the most efficient and quality Fire Protection and Emergency Medical Services, that has been the pride of the CFD since 1893,” said Charleston Fire Chief Craig Matthews.

Former fire chief Shawn Wanner retired from Charleston Fire Department in Oct. 2022.

