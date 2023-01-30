New fire chief named in Charleston

CFD Chief Craig Matthews
CFD Chief Craig Matthews(City of Charleston)
By Martina Bills
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 12:43 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Charleston Fire Department has a new fire chief.

Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin has named Craig Matthews as the chief of the Charleston Fire Department, according to a news release from the city.

Chief Matthews joined the department in 1997 and has served as a battalion chief, shift commander and has worked with fire suppression and emergency medical units.

“I am eager to continue leading the Charleston Fire Department in providing the citizens and visitors of our City with the most efficient and quality Fire Protection and Emergency Medical Services, that has been the pride of the CFD since 1893,” said Charleston Fire Chief Craig Matthews.

Former fire chief Shawn Wanner retired from Charleston Fire Department in Oct. 2022.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marshall University
Student found deceased on college campus
Image depicting traffic cones
I64 WB lanes reopened after crash
Detectives with the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office have identified the woman as Colleen Audrey...
Former Portsmouth woman identified as victim in 52 year-old cold case
Minor arrested after alleged threat at Jackson County School
Police say multiple people have died in a crash on Saturday in New York.
Police: 6 killed in ‘gruesome’ head-on crash

Latest News

Bookmark Monday | Mick & Moira & Brad
Bookmark Monday | Mick & Moira & Brad
Plexaderm
Plexaderm
New trivia game show 'Switch'
New trivia game show ‘Switch’
The Addams Family with Cabell Midland High School
The Addams Family with Cabell Midland High School
Candle and Charcuterie Board Workshop
Candle and Charcuterie Board Workshop