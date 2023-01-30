Ohio man arrested on animal cruelty charges

PIKETON, Ohio (WSAZ) - Deputies in Pike County, Ohio, arrested a man on animal cruelty charges after dozens of animals were found malnourished and dead on his property.

Investigators executed a search warrant at a property in Piketon after a complaint was received by the sheriff’s office on Jan. 28, 2023, according to the Pike County, Ohio Sheriff’s Office.

During the search of the property on Wynn Road, deputies found a dead dog tied to a tractor, as well as 80 other dogs in various states of being malnourished and emaciated. Investigators said an additional 40 dead dogs were found, along with dead chickens. One pig was found alive.

Investigators said the surviving animals were taken to be assessed by a veterinarian.

Deputies arrested Wyndan Skye, 62, on animal cruelty charges. He will appear in Pike County court at 10 a.m. Feb. 6.

The Ross County Humane Society, Pike County Humane agents, Pet Pals volunteers and Pike County commission all helped with the sheriff’s office in the investigation.

The Pike County Prosecutor’s office will look into whether additional charges will be filed.

