ONEbox with West Virginia Drug Intervention Institute

WVDII 1/26/23
By Summer Jewell
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 4:54 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The drug epidemic has had a major impact on our region, and it’s often deadly.

Dr. Susan Bissett with West Virginia Drug Intervention Institute stopped by First Look at Four to talk about a product that could save lives.

This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ news. If you are interested in a paid promotion through WSAZ advertising, use the email address sales@wsaz.com.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marshall University
Student found deceased on college campus
Image depicting traffic cones
I64 WB lanes reopened after crash
According to dispatchers, the shooting happened just before 9:30 a.m.
Homeowner shoots man in chest, police say
Minor arrested after alleged threat at Jackson County School
Detectives with the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office have identified the woman as Colleen Audrey...
Former Portsmouth woman identified as victim in 52 year-old cold case

Latest News

WVDII 1/30/22
WVDII 1/26/23
According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to Walmart on Warrior...
Deputies search for man accused of using stolen debit card
Fire destroyed the Regal Apartments in Charleston on Wednesday evening.
Importance of buying renters insurance
Wyndan Skye is jailed on animal cruelty charges.
Ohio man arrested on animal cruelty charges