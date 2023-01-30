Pet Supplies Plus to hold chili cook-off fundraiser

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An upcoming chili cook-off is raising money for adoptable pets, but Ali the Alligator isn’t one of them.

Alison York with Pet Supplies Plus, Cathy Greiner with ASAP Pet Rescue, and Andy McKee with the Reptile House stopped by First Look at Four with all the details.

This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ news. If you are interested in a paid promotion through WSAZ advertising, use the email address sales@wsaz.com.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.