Pet Supplies Plus to hold chili cook-off fundraiser

By Summer Jewell
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 8:42 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An upcoming chili cook-off is raising money for adoptable pets, but Ali the Alligator isn’t one of them.

Alison York with Pet Supplies Plus, Cathy Greiner with ASAP Pet Rescue, and Andy McKee with the Reptile House stopped by First Look at Four with all the details.

This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ news. If you are interested in a paid promotion through WSAZ advertising, use the email address sales@wsaz.com.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marshall University
Student found deceased on college campus
Image depicting traffic cones
I64 WB lanes reopened after crash
Detectives with the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office have identified the woman as Colleen Audrey...
Former Portsmouth woman identified as victim in 52 year-old cold case
Police say multiple people have died in a crash on Saturday in New York.
Police: 6 killed in ‘gruesome’ head-on crash
Maui firefighter critically injured after being sucked into storm drain during heavy rains
Firefighter sucked into storm drain and swept to sea, officials say

Latest News

Members Choice Credit Union 1/25/23
Watch Your Wallet Wednesday with Members Choice Credit Union
Thursday briefing with Todd Nelson
Thursday briefing with Todd Nelson
Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Monday, January 30th, 2023.
First Warning Forecast
Brandon Butcher delivers the First Warning Forecast for Monday, January 30th, 2023.
First Warning Forecast