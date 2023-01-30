Shooting reported in Charleston

According to dispatchers, the shooting happened just before 9:30 a.m.(WSAZ)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 9:54 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man was shot Monday morning during a domestic situation, according to Charleston Police.

According to dispatchers, the shooting happened just before 9:30 a.m. along Wertz Avenue.

The Charleston Police Department, Charleston Fire Department and EMS are on scene.

According to Charleston Police, one person has been detained by officers.

