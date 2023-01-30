Shooting reported in Charleston

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man was shot Monday morning during a domestic situation, according to Charleston Police.

According to dispatchers, the shooting happened just before 9:30 a.m. along Wertz Avenue.

The Charleston Police Department, Charleston Fire Department and EMS are on scene.

According to Charleston Police, one person has been detained by officers.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.