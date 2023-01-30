Two dead in Floyd County crash, officials say

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We are following reports of a deadly crash.

Floyd County Judge-Executive Robbie Williams told WYMT two county employees were involved in a crash on Monday.

He said the crash happened in the Allen community on KY 1428 near the Worldwide Equipment Building.

Williams added one employee was driving a county truck with a plow when the other employee, driving her personal car, hydroplaned and hit the truck. One person was trapped inside the car.

We are told the car had a mother, teen twins and an infant inside.

The truck driver is okay, but we understand one person died at the scene and another at a hospital.

This is a developing story.

