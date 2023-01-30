New Wellston mayor named

WELLSTON, Oh. (WSAZ) - The mayor of Wellston recently announced his resignation and a new mayor has been named.

Charlie Hudson had served as the mayor of the Jackson County town for three years. Hudson cited health issues as his reason for resigning.

“It has been an honor and privilege to serve as mayor these last three years, with your partnership we have accomplished a great deal. There also comes a time when each of us will know it is time to walk away and pass the torch to the next leader, my time is now,” said Hudson in a news release.

Anthony Brenner will become the new mayor of Wellston.

