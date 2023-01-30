The “Z” wrapped up Saturday night

By Jim Treacy
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 7:58 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The 45th WSAZ Wrestling Invitational finished late Saturday night with University edging Parkersburg South in Class AAA. From Class AA, Independence won the team title by just a half of a point over Point Pleasant High School.

Here are some early highlights from championship night featuring individual wins by wrestlers from George Washington and Point Pleasant.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left to right: Malik Hawk (arrested), Lawrence Foye (arrested), Damarquis Patterson...
Three of four suspects arrested in murder case
Detectives with the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office have identified the woman as Colleen Audrey...
Former Portsmouth woman identified as victim in 52 year-old cold case
Marshall University
Student found deceased on college campus
Anthony Stuckey, 37, faces charges of driving while intoxicated and 15 counts of endangering...
School bus driver charged with DWI after crashing into home
Crash
One taken to hospital after multi-vehicle crash

Latest News

WSAZ Wrestling
WSAZ Wrestling
MU BEATS GA STATE
MU BEATS GA STATE
Six MU players scored in double figures
Herd goes triple digits against Georgia State
WVU BEATS AUBURN
WVU BEATS AUBURN