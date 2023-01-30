The “Z” wrapped up Saturday night

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The 45th WSAZ Wrestling Invitational finished late Saturday night with University edging Parkersburg South in Class AAA. From Class AA, Independence won the team title by just a half of a point over Point Pleasant High School.

Here are some early highlights from championship night featuring individual wins by wrestlers from George Washington and Point Pleasant.

