Crews respond to house fire in Huntington
By Eric Fossell
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 5:38 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Crews responded Tuesday evening to a house fire in the 3200 block of Woodland Drive, Cabell County 911 dispatchers said.

The fire was reported just after 5 p.m.

Dispatchers say everyone made it out of the house OK.

Huntington Fire Department and Cabell County Emergency Medical Services crews were among those on the scene.

Firefighters say a stove caught fire, and the fire was quickly brought under control.

