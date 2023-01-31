Crews respond to house fire

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Crews responded Tuesday evening to a house fire in the 3200 block of Woodland Drive, Cabell County 911 dispatchers said.

The fire was reported just after 5 p.m.

Dispatchers say everyone made it out of the house OK.

Huntington Fire Department and Cabell County Emergency Medical Services crews were among those on the scene.

Firefighters say a stove caught fire, and the fire was quickly brought under control.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.