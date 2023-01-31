First Warning Forecast | Another brief round of wintry weather tonight

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Tuesday morning’s wintry mix led to slick spots on roadways as mainly freezing rain and sleet fell, though there was some snow in northern parts of the region. Another quick-hitting system moves through tonight, bringing mostly snow to locations along and south of the Ohio River. Light sleet or freezing rain may mix in, particularly across the southern coalfields. Wednesday will be a nicer day as clouds break for a bit of sunshine, though the chill remains. One final system tries to skim by to the south on Thursday, then several dry days are in store as temperatures moderate.

Tuesday evening sees a cloudy sky with patchy freezing drizzle. This may not be much precipitation, but with temperatures at or below freezing and the sun setting, a glaze of ice can develop on surfaces and lead to slippery conditions. Also, some slick spots may quickly develop on untreated surfaces where moisture has lingered throughout the day. Use caution if traveling this evening.

Towards midnight, a round of light snow moves across. This will only last a few hours and should actually be over by the time the Wednesday morning commute begins. However, low temperatures will be well below freezing in the low to mid 20s north, to the mid to upper 20s south. Therefore, even the slightest amount of snow will stick to roads and lead to slick areas. Use caution again for the Wednesday morning commute.

After some clouds to start the day, Wednesday afternoon sees sunshine break out as high temperatures reach the upper 30s. This will allow any frozen precipitation to melt.

Wednesday night temperatures fall back below freezing to the mid to upper 20s, so lingering moisture may re-freeze.

Expect a mostly cloudy sky on Thursday. Most locations should stay dry, but a southern system will graze parts of southeastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia with a rain/snow mix. High temperatures rise to near 40 degrees.

Friday sees a mix of sun and clouds but stays cold as afternoon temperatures do not get out of the 20s. Friday night then sees low temperatures in the mid teens.

Saturday’s temperatures recover to the upper 30s for the afternoon under lots of sunshine.

The warming trend continues through the upcoming week. Sunday and Monday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the upper 40s on Sunday and low 50s on Monday.

Tuesday may see temperatures close to 60 degrees as clouds increase with rain moving in late in the day.

