GRAPHIC | WSAZ obtains officer-involved shooting body camera

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - WSAZ obtained a copy of a recent officer-involved shooting body-camera video through a Freedom of Information Request.

A Charleston police officer acted in self-defense when he shot and killed a suspect earlier this month, according to the Kanawha County Prosecuting Attorney.

The Kanawha County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office released a letter Friday, Jan. 27, stating no criminal charges will be filed in connection with the incident on Jan. 11, 2023.

Prosecutor: No charges to be filed in officer-involved shooting

William E. Henry Jr., 43, of Charleston, was pronounced dead at the hospital, a CPD news release states.

In the video obtained by WSAZ, CPD officers approached Henry who they say appeared to be homeless and living under a bridge.

For about five minutes, officers tried to get the man out from underneath the bridge and talk with him, based on the officer’s body camera video time stamp

The incident happened just before 1 p.m. near the intersection of Spring and Bullitt streets near the Spring Street Bridge.

Police say Henry was armed with a pipe and refused to obey officers’ demands to drop the weapon. Officers said he fought through a taser deployment and struck an officer in the head with the pipe.

Charleston Police confirmed the same officer who deployed his taser then grabbed his gun and fired six shots.

Medical assistance was administered at the scene to the suspect. The officer who suffered the head injury was treated at a local hospital and released.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.