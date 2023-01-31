Hazardous road conditions reported

(WSAZ) -- Folks are waking up Tuesday morning to several school delays and closures, as well as hazardous traveling conditions due to a mix of rain, snow, and sleet.

Dispatchers in Putnam County tell us a few wrecks had already been reported by 6 a.m. on U.S. Route 35 due to the icy conditions on the road.

No injuries were reported from those wrecks.

In Charleston, a semi-truck ran into the barrier along the Washington Street overpass on Interstate 64.

It’s a reminder to everyone what just a little bit of snow mixed with rain can do to road conditions.

Dispatchers in Kanawha County are reminding drivers to reduce speeds during Tuesday’s commute.

In Scioto County, a level one snow emergency has been declared by Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman. Motorists there are urged to slow down and drive very cautiously.

Remember to use both hands on the wheel and to give yourself plenty of time when you’re heading out the door.

