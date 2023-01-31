Hometown Heroes | Gallipolis in Lights Committee

For ten years, the Gallipolis in Lights Committee has worked to create a beautiful light display at Gallipolis City Park.
By Taylor Eaton
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 4:03 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio (WSAZ) - This week’s WSAZ Hometown Heroes aren’t just considered heroes around the holidays. The Gallipolis in Lights Committee has been working for ten years now to create a beautiful light display for everyone to enjoy at Gallipolis City Park.

While so many get to enjoy the finished product around Christmas-time, few get to see the work it takes behind the scenes to make it happen.

WSAZ’s Taylor Eaton introduces you to the hard-working volunteers that work tirelessly to make this yearly tradition come alive.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to dispatchers, the shooting happened just before 9:30 a.m.
Homeowner shoots man in chest, police say
Tony Cavalier previews incoming wintry precipitation
Tony Cavalier previews incoming wintry mess
Marshall University
Student found deceased on college campus
Fatal crash reported in Salt Rock
WSAZ's Marlee Pinchok reports on icy travel conditions Jan. 31, 2023.
Hazardous road conditions reported

Latest News

Neighbors have mail delivery again in Wilkesville, Ohio
Neighbors get mail delivery in Wilkesville, Ohio
South Point High School teachers Mrs. Kim Ritchie and Mrs. Tabitha Smith along with SP Board...
Hometown Hero | Educators collect donations of gently used formal attire for students
Pregnant women in Georgia can now claim their unborn child on their taxes for the upcoming year.
Women who are pregnant in Georgia can now claim unborn child on taxes
The Atlanta City Council voted unanimously on Aug. 1 to donate $300,000 to the abortion fund.
Support grows at Atlanta City Council to donate $300,000 to abortion fund - clipped version - clipped version