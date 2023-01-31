Hometown Heroes | Gallipolis in Lights Committee
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 4:03 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GALLIPOLIS, Ohio (WSAZ) - This week’s WSAZ Hometown Heroes aren’t just considered heroes around the holidays. The Gallipolis in Lights Committee has been working for ten years now to create a beautiful light display for everyone to enjoy at Gallipolis City Park.
While so many get to enjoy the finished product around Christmas-time, few get to see the work it takes behind the scenes to make it happen.
WSAZ’s Taylor Eaton introduces you to the hard-working volunteers that work tirelessly to make this yearly tradition come alive.
