Hurricane Fire Department close to opening new fire station.

HURRICANE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - City officials in Hurricane are getting closer to cutting the ribbon on a new fire station. Mayor Scott Edwards said they hope to have the building finished in just a couple of more months. Crews broke ground in 2022.

Tile by tile, the $6-million facility is coming together with more space for training and equipment.

“As far as square footage, we were probably under 5,000- 4,000 square foot of a building, and this building is right at 20,000 square feet,” said Hurricane Fire Chief Mike Hoffman. “Today’s fire trucks are growing in size, they’re getting bigger every year they’re built, so this building right here will definitely have room to house all the new vehicles.”

Plus, new upgraded amenities to protect the firefighters lungs from breathing in toxins will be installed.

Hurricane Mayor Scott Edwards said the whole city benefits from the new fire station with the repurposing of the current station on Main Street.

“Main Street is flourishing now, we need to free up more space for parking, maybe some additional space for restaurants and shops. This area continues to grow and grow, so we’re trying to get ahead of the game,” Edwards said.

“Hurricane’s probably the number one growing city in the state of West Virginia, and we need this building to move into the future,” said Chief Hoffman.

“One of the heartbeats of the community is the fire department. We’re looking forward to cutting a ribbon here real soon in the next two or three months. It’s going to be really exciting for Hurricane,” said Mayor Edwards.

They plan to invite crews from around the region to use the new state-of-the-art training facilities.

