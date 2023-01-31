Impaired pedestrian seriously injured after hit by car, deputies say

SAINT ALBANS, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A pedestrian is in critical condition after being hit by a vehicle Monday in the 100 block of Winfield Road in Saint Albans.

According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, the investigation revealed the driver was not in violation of any state laws and that the pedestrian was believed to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol at the time of the accident.

Deputies say the incident happened around 9:45 p.m. and that the pedestrian was wearing dark clothing as he crossed Winfield Road.

Witnesses also told deputies they saw the pedestrian staggering in the roadway moments before the impact.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital with serious head injuries.

Further information has not been released.

