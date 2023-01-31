Messy Tuesday as Tri-State joins winter storm fray

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Heavy precipitation, significant icing and bitter cold temperatures are occurring here at the end of January. A region that starts in Texas and runs to the Great Lakes is under the winter weather gun. Our turn for the wintry mess comes late tonight into Tuesday. That puts us part of the 40 million people are under winter weather alerts across at least 15 states.

Tonight’s low overcast will feature wisps of fog clinging to the hills. That means mist will dampen the ground behind the passing cold front. Temperatures will drop thru the 30s late tonight and end up near 30 by dawn Tuesday (upper 20s in Ohio). Meanwhile a surge of moisture will arrive pre-dawn and with it will come a messy mix of snow, sleet and rain. Since a burst of wet snow and sleet is expected in the lead-up to morning rush hour and the start of the academic day, there should be a long list of school delays and cancellations in the morning.

Accumulations of snow and sleet should average an inch along and north of I-64 with tall hills benefiting from colder temperatures making for a 2 inch mantle.

There are some concerns for freezing rain on above ground level surfaces but the accumulation of slush from sleet and snow would trump any ice. However since slush is a form of ice it is prudent for motorists and pedestrians alike to use caution when driving and walking in the morning!

