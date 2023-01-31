Missing teen believed to be in danger

Jonathan Allen Vance, 17, of Branchland, West Virginia, has been missing since Sunday.
Jonathan Allen Vance, 17, of Branchland, West Virginia, has been missing since Sunday.(West Hamlin Police Department)
By Eric Fossell
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 4:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST HAMLIN, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Police need your help finding a missing teen who officers say may be in danger.

Jonathan Allen Vance, 17, of Branchland, West Virginia, has been missing since Sunday, according to the West Hamlin Police Department.

Officers say Vance’s family woke up Sunday morning to find him missing.

Anyone with information about Vance’s whereabouts is asked to call police at 304-824-3055.

Officers emphasize they don’t need your name -- just information to get Vance back to his family.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to dispatchers, the shooting happened just before 9:30 a.m.
Homeowner shoots man in chest, police say
Tony Cavalier previews incoming wintry precipitation
Tony Cavalier previews incoming wintry mess
Marshall University
Student found deceased on college campus
Fatal crash reported in Salt Rock
WSAZ's Marlee Pinchok reports on icy travel conditions Jan. 31, 2023.
Hazardous road conditions reported

Latest News

Hurricane Fire Department close to opening new fire station.
Hurricane Fire Department close to opening new fire station
Risner is charged with felony fleeing, felony destruction of property, possession with intent...
Man wanted after ramming police cruisers during pursuit arrested in Ky.
West Virginia advances school mandate on ‘In God We Trust’
West Virginia lawmakers advance ban on gender-affirming care