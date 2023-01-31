Missing teen believed to be in danger

WEST HAMLIN, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Police need your help finding a missing teen who officers say may be in danger.

Jonathan Allen Vance, 17, of Branchland, West Virginia, has been missing since Sunday, according to the West Hamlin Police Department.

Officers say Vance’s family woke up Sunday morning to find him missing.

Anyone with information about Vance’s whereabouts is asked to call police at 304-824-3055.

Officers emphasize they don’t need your name -- just information to get Vance back to his family.

