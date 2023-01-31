Mobile home slides from trailer on I-64 exit

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A mobile home slid from a trailer on an Interstate 64 exit ramp in the Nitro area, Metro 911 dispatchers say.

The incident was reported after 5 p.m. Tuesday on the westbound Nitro exit ramp.

Metro 911 reports the exit ramp will be closed for an unknown amount of time.

No injuries have been reported.

