Mobile home slides from trailer on I-64 exit

Mobile home slides off trailer on I-64 exit ramp
By Ryan Murphy
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 5:57 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A mobile home slid from a trailer on an Interstate 64 exit ramp in the Nitro area, Metro 911 dispatchers say.

The incident was reported after 5 p.m. Tuesday on the westbound Nitro exit ramp.

Metro 911 reports the exit ramp will be closed for an unknown amount of time.

No injuries have been reported.

