Man struck by vehicle; road temporarily closed

A person was struck by a vehicle Monday night on Winfield Road in St. Albans.
A person was struck by a vehicle Monday night on Winfield Road in St. Albans.(WSAZ/Kim Donahue)
By Eric Fossell
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 10:19 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
ST. ALBANS, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Part of a roadway was temporarily closed Monday night in St. Albans after a man was struck by a vehicle, Metro 911 dispatchers say.

The incident was reported just before 10 p.m. in the 100 block of Winfield Road.

The man who was hit was taken to CAMC for treatment, deputies say. That person suffered a head injury but was responsive.

Deputies say the person who was driving remained at the scene.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

