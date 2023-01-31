Sleet, snow, ice affect driving conditions across Southeastern Ohio

By Marlee Pinchok
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 5:15 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Ice, snow and sleet have caused obstacles for drivers throughout the day Tuesday.

If you left your car outside overnight, you probably had to pull out the ice scraper to get rid of built-up ice on the windshield.

When it comes to traveling on roadways, Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) crews have been treating roads throughout the day. A spokesperson with ODOT says they have full crews working across a number of counties.

Level 1 snow emergencies have also been declared throughout the morning in efforts to urge drivers to travel with caution.

Although driving conditions have improved as the day progresses, one driver says she’s keeping a tight schedule to be safe.

“Work and back, that’s it. I don’t plan on doing anything extracurricular. I plan on making my money and coming back home,” Skylar Murphy said.

Several schools have also had to cancel or go on a delay as a result of the wintry weather.

