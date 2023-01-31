HAVERHILL, Ohio (WSAZ) - Our Lady of Fatima Shrine is a place of peace and serenity for all who choose to visit. It has been located along old Route 52 since the early 1950s and cared for by Catholics in southern Ohio for decades.

“It’s a place of prayer. It’s a nice place for reflection,” said Daniel Hartwig.

Hartwig is a member of the Knights of Columbus in Ironton. He says that three statues went missing from the shrine at some point during the month of January. The statues depict the three Portuguese children who reported seeing an apparition of the Virgin Mary in the early 1900s. Replacing the statues would cost around $2,000.

The three statues stolen from Our Lady of Fatima Shrine. (Daniel Hartwig)

“Without the statues, it takes away from the whole idea of Fatima,” Hartwig said. “We have a lot of people who come from all over the country to visit the shrine and we’ve even had international visitors down here. It’s just a very nice place.”

Which is why Hartwig has a hard time understanding why someone would take advantage of the shrine in this way. He has been in contact with investigators at the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, and he just wants the statues to be returned.

“Someone made a bad decision. We make bad decisions throughout our life and unfortunately, this is a really bad decision. We just want them back,” Hartwig said.

Anyone who might have information on the whereabouts of the statues is urged to contact the parish offices of St. Joseph and St. Lawrence Churches in Ironton at 740-532-0712 or 740-532-0561.

