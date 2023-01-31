Tips for driving on icy roads

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Waking up to winter conditions may seem like a hindrance that will prevent you from making it to work on time, but experts say those conditions can also be very dangerous.

Tim England, director of Emergency Management, said icy roads in particular can be deceptive.

“People don’t expect it, they just think it’s wet and they go across especially our bridges and overpasses, and then its just a pinball game back and forth,” England said.

Experts say giving yourself time to clean off your car before leaving -- leaving extra braking distance and wearing your seatbelt are all keys in staying safe on the roads.

“We do have vehicles that go over embankments and such, so it is always real important they wear those seatbelts to protect themselves,” England said.

Experts say keeping extra layers of clothing and blankets in the car can help you stay warm in the event of a crash.

