Two arrested after storage building break-in

LONDON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Two people were arrested Monday after they were found by deputies inside a storage building without permission.

Deputies from the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to Contura Energy/Coal along E. Dupont Avenue in London around 1:30 p.m. Monday.

Deputies say evidence of forced entry was found along with burglary tools.

Copper wire had also been stripped from electrical components and there was other electrical damage.

Randy Lee Justice, 43, of Handley, W.Va., and Brandy Nichole Webb, 33, W.Va. Both were arrested for one count each of felony breaking and entering, deputies say.

They were arraigned by a Kanawha County Magistrate and are currently being held at South Central Regional Jail on a $10,000.00 each, cash bond.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.