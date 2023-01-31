WVa lab owner admits to lying about testing public water

(Pexels.com)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 1:30 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (AP) — The co-owner of a West Virginia water laboratory on Monday pleaded guilty in federal court to submitting false results for a city’s public drinking water samples that were never tested, prosecutors said.

Tenley Megan Miller reported that she tested water samples sent to her company, Reliance Laboratories Inc., by the city of Martinsburg in May 2021 and found them to be safe. But investigators found that the samples were not tested because Miller’s laboratory equipment was not operational, prosecutors said Monday in a news release.

The city then unwittingly reported the fake results to the state pursuant to U.S. Environmental Protection Agency regulations, the statement said.

Miller, 42, of Bridgeport, pleaded guilty to making a false representation in a matter within the jurisdiction of the EPA. She faces up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine at sentencing.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to dispatchers, the shooting happened just before 9:30 a.m.
Homeowner shoots man in chest, police say
Tony Cavalier previews incoming wintry precipitation
Tony Cavalier previews incoming wintry mess
Marshall University
Student found deceased on college campus
Fatal crash reported in Salt Rock
A person was struck by a vehicle Monday night on Winfield Road in St. Albans.
Man struck by vehicle; road temporarily closed

Latest News

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine delivers his 2023 State of the State Address
Gov. DeWine delivers 2023 State of the State Address
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine delivers his 2023 State of the State Address
2023 Ohio State of the State Address
Google's January top search trends
Google’s January top search trends
Power Swabs
Power Swabs