1 dead in officer-involved shooting
By Dustin Weekley
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 7:34 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A man is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Jackson, Ohio, along Jisco West Road.

Steve Irwin, press secretary for Attorney General David Yost, tells WSAZ that the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations was requested to investigate the shooting around 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Irwin confirmed a man was killed. The coroner on scene said the man was taken to the hospital and then died. The body is being sent to Montgomery County for an autopsy.

