2 men arrested on drug charges(Huntington Police Department)
By Eric Fossell
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 6:03 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Two men from Michigan were arrested Wednesday on drug charges after officers seized suspected heroin and crack cocaine in Huntington.

According to the Huntington Police Department, its SWAT Team executed a search warrant at a home just west of First Street on Seventh Avenue West.

Police say two men and a woman were inside the home at the time.

Damon Brown, 49, was charged with two felony counts of delivery of a controlled substance and one felony count of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.

Clarence Walls, 37, was charged with one felony count of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.

Officers also seized packing materials and digital scales from inside the home.

The investigation involved the Huntington Violent Crime Drug Task Force.

