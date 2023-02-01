2 men arrested on drug charges

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Two men from Michigan were arrested Wednesday on drug charges after officers seized suspected heroin and crack cocaine in Huntington.

According to the Huntington Police Department, its SWAT Team executed a search warrant at a home just west of First Street on Seventh Avenue West.

Police say two men and a woman were inside the home at the time.

Damon Brown, 49, was charged with two felony counts of delivery of a controlled substance and one felony count of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.

Clarence Walls, 37, was charged with one felony count of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.

Officers also seized packing materials and digital scales from inside the home.

The investigation involved the Huntington Violent Crime Drug Task Force.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.