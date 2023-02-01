3 arrested in connection with drug, theft crimes

ATHENS, Ohio (WSAZ) – Several individuals wanted in connection with theft and drug crimes were arrested on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, according to the Southeast Major Crimes Task Force.

Law enforcement had received information that people involved in recent drug activity were staying in a tent in a backyard along May Avenue in Chauncey.

Methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and evidence of drug trafficking were found by detectives.

According to Sheriff Rodney Smith, several people located were wanted by the Adult Parole Authority for failure to report or had active warrants for their arrest.

Mona Kay Dearing, 27, of Nelsonville was arrested on an outstanding warrant. She was transferred to the Hocking County Sheriff’s Office.

John Dearing, 45, of Athens, was arrested on an APA holder for possession of drugs.

Amber Drake, 35, of Glouster, was arrested on a felony warrant for drug possession and three felony child support warrants.

Requests for other charges will be submitted to the Athens County Prosecutor’s Office for grand jury review.

The task force was assisted by deputies from the Athens County Sheriff’s Office, Ohio Adult Parole Authority and the Athens County Prosecutor’s Office.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.