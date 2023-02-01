Winter Weather Advisory | Slick conditions expected again overnight

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Another round of wintry precipitation is expected Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning, and a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for parts of the region, namely, along and south of I-64 and I-79.

This evening stays cloudy with patchy freezing drizzle. This may not be much precipitation, but with temperatures at or below freezing and the sun having set, a glaze of ice can develop on surfaces and lead to slippery conditions. Also, some slick spots may quickly develop on untreated surfaces where moisture has lingered throughout the day. Use caution if traveling this evening.

Toward midnight, a round of light snow moves across, perhaps starting as a mix of freezing rain and sleet across southeastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia. This will only last a few hours and should actually be over by the time the Wednesday morning commute begins. However, low temperatures will be well below freezing in the low to mid-20s north, to the mid- to upper 20s south. Therefore, even the slightest amount of snow will stick to roads and lead to slick areas. Use caution again for the Wednesday morning commute.

After some clouds to start the day, Wednesday afternoon sees sunshine break out as high temperatures reach the upper 30s. This will allow any frozen precipitation to melt.

Wednesday night temperatures fall back below freezing to the mid- to upper 20s, so lingering moisture may re-freeze. The freeze-thaw cycle should be respected over the next few days.

