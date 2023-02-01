Beyoncé announces ‘Renaissance’ tour

Beyoncé appears at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on March 14, 2021.
Beyoncé appears at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on March 14, 2021.(Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 10:04 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Beyoncé is going on tour.

Beyoncé announced her “Renaissance World Tour” on Instagram on Wednesday.

The tour will kick off in Stockholm in May before hitting other cities in Europe.

The North American leg of the tour kicks off on July 8 in Toronto.

The first U.S. tour date is July 12 in Philadelphia. The tour ends in New Orleans on Sept. 27.

Beyoncé's seventh album, “Renaissance,” dropped in July.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonathan Allen Vance, 17, of Branchland, West Virginia, has been missing since Sunday.
Missing teen believed to be in danger
Mobile home slides off trailer on I-64 exit ramp
Mobile home slides from trailer on I-64 exit
WSAZ's Marlee Pinchok reports on icy travel conditions Jan. 31, 2023.
Hazardous road conditions reported
It was reported on Jisco West Road in Jackson, Ohio Tuesday afternoon.
1 dead in officer-involved shooting
Randy Lee Justice, 43, of Handley, W.Va., and Brandy Nichole Webb, 33, W.Va. Both were arrested...
Two arrested after storage building break-in

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks at the National Prayer Breakfast, Feb. 3, 2022, on Capitol Hill in...
Biden lawyer: FBI searching Biden’s Rehoboth Beach, home
FILE - An Apple store is seen in this file photo. Apps operated by Apple and Google are under...
Apple and Google app stores get thumbs down from White House
Vermont State Police are investigating after a man died following a fight at a boys basketball...
Man dies after fight at middle school basketball game in Vermont
Group makes first funding award to combat opioid epidemic