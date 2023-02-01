Community remembers two lost in deadly crash

By Alex Jackson
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 6:56 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - The names of two people who died following a crash in Floyd County, Monday morning have been released.

Paula Vazquez and her son, Daniel, died after troopers say their car hydroplaned and hit a county vehicle.

Megan Kidd was Paula’s best friend and said it has been a difficult time.

“It’s unimaginable, it doesn’t seem real. It’s like something you want to wake up from” Kidd said.

Kidd said Paula loved all her children, and fostered a close relationship with her son Daniel.

“She wanted nothing but the best for her little boy. She always talked about her Daniel and how much she loved that baby,” Kidd said.

Kidd said Paula and Daniel will always be united.

“Absolutely, no doubt in my mind they are together,” Kidd said.

