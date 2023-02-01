Crews responding to crash in Mingo County

By Chelsea Armstrong
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 3:13 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Crews are responding to the scene of a crash on US 119 in Mingo County.

According to 911 dispatchers, it happened near 22 Mine Road around 12:30 p.m.

Dispatcher said the crash is believed to involve two trucks.

There is no word on any injuries or road closures.

Keep checking wsaz.com and WSAZ mobile for the latest on this developing story.

