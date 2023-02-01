Fire reported at South Charleston apartment building

(MGN online)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 4:16 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Firefighters have responded to an apartment complex along Kingswood Drive after reports of a fire on Wednesday afternoon.

According to 911 dispatchers, eight apartments were impacted by the fire.

Firefighters are currently on scene making sure all tenants are accounted for and safe, dispatchers say.

Further information has not been released.

WSAZ has a crews headed to the scene.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

