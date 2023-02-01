Herd announces 2023 football recruiting class

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Marshall released the names of the 25 student athletes who will make up the 2023 recruiting class on Wednesday afternoon. There are a dozen high school signees including Jaden Yates who is an early enrollee. He’s the son of Marshall Hall of Famer Max Yates and said during his first press conference that he’s excited to blaze his own trail in Huntington. 13 players are transferring from other schools including former WV state player of the year J.J. Roberts who is coming from Wake Forest.

“I’m really excited about this class!” Huff said. “We were able to attract some quality people, students and players to Marshall University. The young men in this class will help us continue toward our championship goals as a program while also serving as intricate pieces of this university and community.”

Here’s more from the Herd from the newscast that aired Wednesday evening.

