Ironton Elementary students learn geography by getting letters from around the United States

IRONTON, Ohio (WSAZ) - Valentine’s Day is right around the corner, and Ironton Elementary second-graders are celebrating in a new way, while also learning their geography.

The teachers sent out a note saying they have a goal of getting Valentine’s cards from all 50 states, to learn more about each one.

The second-graders are learning geography from people all over the country and the world.

“It’s called Hearts Around the USA, and our goal is to get cards and Valentines from all 50 states,” said teacher Kristin Hunt.

Hunt and teacher Jordan Lindsey put the call out to parents and friends about this new tradition, and the Ironton tiger family answered.

“The first day we got just a few cards and then later on that day, we had stacks upon stacks of cards and the kids,” Lindsey said.

“They scream, they jump up and down. They’re so excited to get mail, and for people to take the time to write letters, and write all these facts about their state has just been amazing for our students,” Hunt said.

“Some people have even sent pictures of them and their animals and things like that, so the kids are really into it,” Lindsey added.

The second-graders have gotten more cards than they thought possible, from all different states. They look forward to putting them on the wall to display.

“They’re learning where states are located on the map, they’re learning north, south, east, west. We’re talking about where the states are in relation to Ohio,” Hunt said.

“When they send it they’ll say, I’m 9,000 miles away from you or however many miles,” Lindsey said.

“The students have family that are sending from Japan, Iceland, and every day they ask, has it came yet?” Hunt said.

The students have learned the world is so big, with countless cool places to learn about. However, the Ironton tiger family has proven to be big too.

“It’s amazing for the kids that people have taken their time to purchase valentine cards and write the personal letters,” Hunt said. “A lot are Ironton alumni that live in Florida or different states. They give the kids a personal message saying listen to your teachers, work hard in school, you’re lucky to be an Ironton Fighting Tiger.”

The teachers say the states they mostly are just missing cards from the Western side of the U.S.

They’re going to keep this going until Valentine’s Day, if you’d like to send a card to the school.

You can address cards and letters to:

Ironton Elementary Second Graders

302 Delaware Street,

Ironton, Ohio 45638

You can include where you’re from and some fun facts about your state.

